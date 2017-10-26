Toll Gate To Hold Vigil Friday for Gianna Cirella, Soccer Player - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Toll Gate To Hold Vigil Friday for Gianna Cirella, Soccer Player Battling Life-Threatening Infection

Posted: Updated:

The Toll Gate soccer team and its surrounding community is rallying around 16 year old Gianna Cirella. 

Cirella, Toll Gate's goal tender is hospitalized in Hasbro's ICU while fighting pnemonia and sepsis, a life-threatening blood infection. 

The team is hosting a cnalde light vigil after their senior night soccer game Friday, October 27th on Bend Street in Warwick. 

There's a GoFundMe account set up for Cirella's medial expenses. In just one week, it's raised $67,000. 

The Titans have worn purple at their game to show support for Cirella. 

Her 14 year old isster Cassir, a freshman, scored the team's lone goal in their first game following Gianna's diagnosis. 

Bill Koch of the Providence Journal was the first to report on the team's efforts.

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.