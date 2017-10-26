Toll Gate To Hold Vigil Friday for Gianna Cirella, Soccer Player Battling Life-Threatening Infection

The Toll Gate soccer team and its surrounding community is rallying around 16 year old Gianna Cirella.



Cirella, Toll Gate's goal tender is hospitalized in Hasbro's ICU while fighting pnemonia and sepsis, a life-threatening blood infection.



The team is hosting a cnalde light vigil after their senior night soccer game Friday, October 27th on Bend Street in Warwick.



There's a GoFundMe account set up for Cirella's medial expenses. In just one week, it's raised $67,000.



The Titans have worn purple at their game to show support for Cirella.



Her 14 year old isster Cassir, a freshman, scored the team's lone goal in their first game following Gianna's diagnosis.



Bill Koch of the Providence Journal was the first to report on the team's efforts.