DeLorenzo steps down from RI Democratic Party, replacement announced

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — After 2nd Vice Chair of the Rhode Island Democratic Party Joe DeLorenzo announced his disaffiliation on Thursday, authorities have already named a replacement.

“It is my great honor to name Mayor James A. Diossa as the new 2nd Vice Chair of the Rhode Island Democratic Party State Committee,” said Joseph M. McNamara, Chair of the Democratic Party.

To fill Mayor Diossa’s original position on the Democratic State Committee, Chairman McNamara selected former State Representative Agostinho “Gus” Silva of Central Falls.

According to party bylaws, the Chair selects who fills the vacancy “until the next meeting of the State Committee at which a Chair is elected (2018.)”

Once word got out Thursday afternoon that DeLorenzo was not affiliated with the Democratic Party, authorities released the following statement:

“This has been a difficult time in state party politics, when one of our leaders made unacceptably insensitive statements about sexual harassment, dismissing a state representative’s experience and that of many women in our society; this is an issue Democratic leaders have fought to combat,” said Chair Joseph McNamara. “In the aftermath of this, state Party 2nd Vice Chair Joseph DeLorenzo has issued an apology, and today, disaffiliated as a member of the Rhode Island Democratic Party. He is, therefore, not eligible to serve as a member or officer of the Rhode Island Democratic Party State Committee.”

