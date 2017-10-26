Archives release some long-secret JFK files

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives has released some of the long-secret records relating to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

President Donald Trump blocked the release of others, bending to CIA and FBI appeals. He placed those files under a six-month review while letting the 2,800 others come out Thursday, racing a deadline to honor a law mandating their release.

The Archives posted those documents Thursday evening.

The CIA says more than 69,000 of the more than 87,000 CIA records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have already been released in full.

Many of the records contain multiple pages.

In a statement Thursday evening, the agency said none of the 18,000 remaining records will be withheld in full and that the redacted, or blacked out, parts of these remaining records represent less than 1 percent of the total CIA information in the assassination-related documents.

The CIA says the redactions were made to protect information that, if released, would harm national security.

The agency says the redactions hide the names of CIA assets and former and current CIA officers as well as specific intelligence methods and partnerships that remain viable to protect national security.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017