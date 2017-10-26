Woonsocket PD seek help in shooting investigation

By: News Staff

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket Police are actively seeking information or surveillance footage that could help shed light on a recent shooting.

According to a post on the Woonsocket Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the area of South Main St. and Shove St. around 11:30 p.m., on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers deduced six shots, from a seemingly high power weapon, were fired through the living room window of a nearby home.

Woonsocket Police asked if you live, work, or have any surveillance footage you wouldn’t mind sharing with police, you are strongly encouraged to contact the Woonsocket Police Department at: (401) 767-8824, and ask for Detective Sergeant Richardson.

