Woonsocket PD seek help in shooting investigation - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woonsocket PD seek help in shooting investigation

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Woonsocket Police are actively seeking information or surveillance footage that could help shed light on a recent shooting.

According to a post on the Woonsocket Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the area of South Main St. and Shove St. around 11:30 p.m., on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, officers deduced six shots, from a seemingly high power weapon, were fired through the living room window of a nearby home.

Woonsocket Police asked if you live, work, or have any surveillance footage you wouldn’t mind sharing with police, you are strongly encouraged to contact the Woonsocket Police Department at: (401) 767-8824, and ask for Detective Sergeant Richardson.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.