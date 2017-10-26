JWU Remains Undefeated After Final Home Match

The Johnson & Wales University women's volleyball team won its 27th-match in a row on Thursday. The 11th-ranked Wildcats defeated the Western New England 3-0 (25-9, 25-17, 25-12).

Records:

Western New England: 14-13

Johnson & Wales: 27-0

Statistical Leaders:

Kate Walker: 14 kills, .722 hitting %

Brylee Frank: 33 assists, 7 digs

Elyssa Nicolas: 9 digs

Of Note:

JWU's home-court winning streak was extended to 36 matches, the 10th-longest streak in NCAA history.

Johnson & Wales' serve kept the Golden Bears off-balanced all night. The Wildcats had nine aces and limited WNEU to a .080 hitting percentage. Also hampering Western New England's hitting was the Wildcats' defense. JWU had a 44-30 advantage in digs.

Led by junior Kate Walker's (Oakland, Calif.) rate of .722, the nation's top hitting team had a .410 hitting percentage. Walker produced a match-high 14 kills. Fellow middle blocker Hannah Dolan (San Clemente, Calif.) chipped in with six kills and Maria Coniglio (Old Bethpage, NY) added seven.

Topping the Golden Bears was Sam Heffer and Emmalie Chiodini with six kills. Brianna Roth produced a match-high 13 digs.

Next Game:

Johnson & Wales wraps up the regular season on Saturday when it travels to Mount Ida to take on the Mustangs and Saint Joseph's in a GNAC tri-match.