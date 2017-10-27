State Police investigating serious car accident on I-295 - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

State Police investigating serious car accident on I-295

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police are investigating a serious single-car accident on I-295 Friday morning.

State Police told ABC6 News that a car was travelling South on I-295 in Cranston at approximately 1:30 a.m. Friday, when the car went off the highway and collided with a tree in the median.

Three people were transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

There is no word on the condition of the driver or passengers at this time.

ABC6 News will update the story when more information becomes available.

