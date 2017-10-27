PC officials investigating racial bias

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence College officials say they are looking into two incidents of racial bias on campus that took place on Thursday.

The campus community was alerted this week of the incidents after the college vice president sent a notice to students.

One of the incidents involved an offensive photo and racial slur posted by a student on social media.

“I was made aware of highly disturbing and offensive images and words that were posted on students’ social media accounts. As a priest, and as your President, I am especially distressed by the hurt and anguish that this has brought to our community,” said PC President Father Shanley in a letter sent to the college community.

There is no information on the second incident at this time.

College officials will meet with student leaders Friday afternoon to see how the college will move forward.

