Andover puppy recuperating after eating opioid

ANDOVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A puppy in Massachusetts is recuperating Friday afternoon after accidentally eating an opioid.

Zoey, a 4-month-old lab was out with her owner for a walk when she suddenly collapsed.

Turns out, she had picked up an empty pack of cigarettes on the ground, which contained a fast acting opioid.

The dog was rushed to the vet where she was revived with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.

“Just the wider availability of the drug in the world means that dogs and cats can be potentially exposed to it,” said the owner of the dog, Peter Thibault. “You kept hearing the opioid epidemic and I’m like that’s happening someplace else that’s not happening here in my backyard. But it is.”

While her owner is happy Zoey is doing well, Thibault realizes this could have been much worse if a child found that tainted package.

