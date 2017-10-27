Andover puppy recuperating after eating opioid - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Andover puppy recuperating after eating opioid

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

ANDOVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A puppy in Massachusetts is recuperating Friday afternoon after accidentally eating an opioid.

Zoey, a 4-month-old lab was out with her owner for a walk when she suddenly collapsed.

Turns out, she had picked up an empty pack of cigarettes on the ground, which contained a fast acting opioid.

The dog was rushed to the vet where she was revived with the overdose reversal drug Narcan.

“Just the wider availability of the drug in the world means that dogs and cats can be potentially exposed to it,” said the owner of the dog, Peter Thibault. “You kept hearing the opioid epidemic and I’m like that’s happening someplace else that’s not happening here in my backyard. But it is.”

While her owner is happy Zoey is doing well, Thibault realizes this could have been much worse if a child found that tainted package.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.