Sunshine Saturday, Rain & Wind Sunday/Monday

A fast but strong storm system will impact the area Sunday into early Monday. Rain will begin to work into SNE Sunday during the morning with the wind picking up as the day goes on. Conditions continue to deteriorate through the afternoon and evening with the worst of the rain and wind happening overnight into early Monday. Wind gusts over 50MPH will be possible along with 1-3" of rain with some locally higher amounts. We will have to watch for wind damage and some street flooding for poor drainage areas once again. Rain will taper off by later Monday morning but it will stay windy all day with highs in the upper 50s.