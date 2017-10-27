Kobi Dennis apologizes for comments on Central High fight - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Kobi Dennis apologizes for comments on Central High fight

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence mayoral candidate Kobi Dennis is apologizing for comments he made about the assistant principal at Central High School.

Dennis called for the firing of Assistant Principal Thomas Bacon after a video surfaced showing Bacon pinning down 15-year-old Amare Pemberton, a sophomore at CHS, in the school’s cafeteria.

Dennis said in Facebook post Friday that he is sorry if he hurt the feeling of educators who are “trying to make a difference in our schools.”

Bacon has since resigned.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

