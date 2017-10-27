Kobi Dennis apologizes for comments on Central High fight

By: News Staff
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence mayoral candidate Kobi Dennis is apologizing for comments he made about the assistant principal at Central High School.
Dennis called for the firing of Assistant Principal Thomas Bacon after a video surfaced showing Bacon pinning down 15-year-old Amare Pemberton, a sophomore at CHS, in the school’s cafeteria.
Dennis said in Facebook post Friday that he is sorry if he hurt the feeling of educators who are “trying to make a difference in our schools.”
Bacon has since resigned.
