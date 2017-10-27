Central Falls PD investigating overnight shooting - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Central Falls PD investigating overnight shooting

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A 23-year-old Providence man is in critical condition following a shooting early Friday morning.

According to Central Falls Police, Jaseem Manley, who at last check is in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital, was shot multiple times on Cross Street around 1:45 a.m.

A suspect is not in custody at this time.

The investigation is active at this time, and if you know any information you are asked to contact the Central Falls Police Department at: (401) 727-7411.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.