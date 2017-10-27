Central Falls PD investigating overnight shooting

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WLNE) — A 23-year-old Providence man is in critical condition following a shooting early Friday morning.

According to Central Falls Police, Jaseem Manley, who at last check is in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital, was shot multiple times on Cross Street around 1:45 a.m.

A suspect is not in custody at this time.

The investigation is active at this time, and if you know any information you are asked to contact the Central Falls Police Department at: (401) 727-7411.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017