RIPTA announces detours for Monster Dash 5K in Providence

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — This Sundays Monster Dash 5K will create some delays for RIPTA transit, authorities said on Friday.

The races track will go through RIPTA’s historic bus tunnel, detouring seven bus tracks temporarily.

The delays will be occurring October 29, 2017 from 9:00 am- 12:30 pm on Routes 35, 60, and 78.

Other delays will be from 10:00 am – 12 pm on Routes 1, 33, 34, and 92.

All buses are to expect delays at Kennedy Plaza from 10:00 – 12:00 pm on this date due to the 5K taking place.

The following detours were issued by RIPTA:

Route 1 (Eddy/Hope/Benefit): DETOUR IN EFFECT 10AM – 12PM

Northbound trips will travel the regular route to Bus Stop I, leave via Washington Street, left onto North Main Street, right onto Olney Street, right onto Hope Street through to Thayer Street, and then resume regular route.

Southbound trips will travel the regular route to the intersection of Thayer and Angell Streets, right onto Angell Street through to Steeple Street, left onto Memorial Boulevard, right onto Fulton Street to Bus Stop D and then resume regular route. Passengers will be picked up and dropped off on Angell Street at the corner of Thayer Street

Route 33 (Riverside): DETOUR IN EFFECT 10AM – 12PM

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to Angell Street, continue on Angell Street through to Steeple Street, and then resume regular route.

Outbound trips will leave Bus Stop H via a left onto Exchange Street, right onto Memorial Boulevard, left onto Washington Street, left onto North Main Street, right onto Olney Street through to Thayer Street, left onto Waterman Street and then resume regular route.

Route 34 (East Providence): DETOUR IN EFFECT 10AM – 12PM

Please refer to the Route 33 (Riverside) detour.

Route 35 (Rumford/Newport Ave.): DETOUR IN EFFECT 9AM - 12:30PM

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to I-195 West through to I-95 North, right at the Downtown Exit, right onto Francis Street, and then left onto Washington Street to Bus Stop H.

Outbound trips will leave Bus Stop H via a left onto Exchange Street, left onto Memorial Boulevard, continue on to I-95 South through to I-195 East, and then resume regular route.

?Route 60 (Providence/Newport): DETOUR IN EFFECT 9AM - 12:30PM

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to I-195 West, continue onto I-95 North, right at the Downtown Exit, right onto Francis Street, and then left onto Exchange Terrace to Bus Stop Y.

Outbound trips will leave Bus Stop Y via Exchange Terrace, left onto Memorial Boulevard to the I-95 South on-ramp, continuing on to I-195 East, and then resume regular route.?

??Route 78 (Beverage Hill Ave./East Providence): DETOUR IN EFFECT 9AM - 12:30PM

Please refer to the Route 35 (Rumford/Newport Ave.) detour.

Route 92 (RI/College/Federal Hill/East Side): DETOUR IN EFFECT 10AM – 12PM

Inbound trips will travel the regular route to the intersection of Wickenden and Brook Streets, right onto Brook Street, left onto Angell Street, continue on Angell Street, through to Steeple Street, left onto Memorial Boulevard, right onto Fulton Street to Bus, Stop D, and then resume regular route.

Outbound trips will leave Bus Stop J via Washington Street, left onto North Main Street, right onto Olney Street, right onto Hope Street through to Thayer Street, left onto Waterman Street, right onto Brook Street, left onto Wickenden Street and then resume regular route.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017