Uber driver impostor faces new charges - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Uber driver impostor faces new charges

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: News@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – A Woonsocket man who posed as an Uber driver and assaulted a 15-year-old girl is facing new charges today.

36-year-old Francis Scott pleaded not guilty Friday morning to child pornography charges according to the Providence Journal.

These charges are being added to a laundry list of prior charges for allegedly sexually assaulting four different women within the past two years.

Police tell ABC6 News Scott would meet victims outside of their homes and pose as an Uber driver, offering them free rides.

Scott is being held without bail.

WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.