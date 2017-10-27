Uber driver impostor faces new charges

By: News Staff

Email: News@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) – A Woonsocket man who posed as an Uber driver and assaulted a 15-year-old girl is facing new charges today.

36-year-old Francis Scott pleaded not guilty Friday morning to child pornography charges according to the Providence Journal.

These charges are being added to a laundry list of prior charges for allegedly sexually assaulting four different women within the past two years.

Police tell ABC6 News Scott would meet victims outside of their homes and pose as an Uber driver, offering them free rides.

Scott is being held without bail.

WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017