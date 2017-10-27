Two armed robbery suspects sought by police - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Two armed robbery suspects sought by police

Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department Courtesy of the Cranston Police Department

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are seeking help with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon.

Cranston Police are seeking two suspects, described as dark skinned males, believed to be in their 20’s.

Both males allegedly entered La Frontera Market, on Broad Street, around 4:30 p.m., on Wednesday. 

Cranston Police said they received a call from the store clerk claiming two males displayed a large kitchen knife, and demanded money.

The suspects acquired an unknown amount of money, as well as Newport Cigarettes and cigars. 

“One suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, had a stocky build and was of average height. The second suspect, who is believed to spoke Spanish, was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt; his build appeared to be shorter and thinner than the first suspect and he was carrying a backpack. Both suspects had their faces partially covered,” said Major Todd Patalano with the Cranston Police Department.

It is believed that both suspects were seen leaving the store, heading northbound towards Providence via Broad St.

No injuries were reported.

If anyone has any information relating to this robbery, they are encouraged to call the Cranston Police Department Detective Division at (401) 942-2211.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

