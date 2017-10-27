Warwick community rallies around young soccer player

By John Krinjak

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- A 16-year-old soccer player from Warwick is in the fight of her life following an unexpected health scare, and Friday night her community let her know they're fighting along with her.

Toll Gate High School junior Gianna Cirella was rushed to the hospital two weeks ago with pneumonia and a blood infection. On Wednesday she underwent surgery to amputate her leg.

After the school's girls soccer team faced West Greenwich Friday night, a large crowd gathered on the field, holding candles and showing their support for 16-year-old Gianna Cirella.

"I know she's a fighter, so I know she'll do just fine, but I just hope she knows that she has all of us here," said teammate Elise Saccoccia.

With signs and t-shirts reading "Cirella Strong" and wearing Gianna's favorite color purple, teammates and family members shared memories and words of encouragement as she begins a long road to recovery.

"I hope this brings a smile to her face. I know it will. She supports us through everything. We're supporting her through this," said teammate Alyssa Silvestre.

For Gianna's family, the outpouring of support has been unbelievable.

"It actually means a lot that everyone can come together and actually support someone who's in need," said Gianna's cousin Jennifer Ray.

Gianna is still under sedation, but her coach Lonna Razza is confident that when she sees just how many people care about her, it will boost not only her spirits, but her recovery.

"To have all these people stand behind her and be G strong is amazing," said Razza. "The fighter that she is, I know when she comes out of that she is going to fight to get to wherever she wants to be."

Gianna's teammates have set up a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses.

So far they've raised more than $72,000.

