Two dead in separate New Bedford crashes Saturday

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WLNE) – Massachusetts State Police are investigating two separate fatal crashes that happened on Route 140 in New Bedford early Saturday.

State Police responded to the first crash around 12:15 a.m., where they say a 25-year-old man lost control of his vehicle, a Ford Escape, and traveled into the cable guardrail on the left side of the highway near Exit 4. The vehicle then rolled over, ejecting the operator, who sustained a fatal injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second crash occurred around 2:30 a.m.

State Police say that two vehicles side-swiped one another, leading one vehicle, a Lexus ES, to travel into the woods and the other, a Buick Enclave, to stop in the roadway.

A third car, a Nissan Altima, then crashed into the Buick in the lefthand lane. At this time the passenger of the Buick exited his vehicle when he was struck by a fourth car, a Toyota Avalon, which swerved around the Buick and the Nissan.

The passenger in the Buick, a 39-year-old man, was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Buick was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, and the drivers of the Lexus and Toyota were taken to St. Luke’s Hospital. Their conditions are currently unknown.

The identities of the victims are being withheld pending family notification.

Both crashes remain under investigation by Massachusetts State Police.

