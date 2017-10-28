Pawtucket Police host gun buy-back

By John Krinjak

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) -- Police in Pawtucket took more than a dozen guns off the street Saturday.

The department held a gun buyback at their substation on Armistice Boulevard.

Residents could bring in any kind of working firearm in exchange for a gift card of up to 200-dollars.

"If people have these firearms and they're not putting them to good use and they're feeling uncomfortable with them being in the house, this gives them an opportunity to turn them in, get some money back and at least they know the gun's not going to be resold to anybody who would misuse them," said Det. Robert Cardente of the Pawtucket Police Department.

"I feel safer giving it to the police than selling it to someone on the street, and I do get a $100 gift card," said Mia Kuras of Pawtucket.

Officials hope the effort helps reduce gun violence in the city.

