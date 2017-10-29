Fairhaven motorcycle accident kills one - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fairhaven motorcycle accident kills one

Posted: Updated:

By News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FAIRHAVEN, MA  (WLNE) – One man is dead following a Fairhaven motorcycle accident early Monday morning.

Fairhaven Police say they reported to the scene of an accident in the area of Route 6 and Washington Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the incident.

When officers arrived they found a Harley Davidson motorcycle with severe damage on its side in the eastbound travel lane of Route 6. The motorcyclist was found in the grass nearby.

The motorcyclist, a 38-year-old Marion man, was treated at the scene and transported to St. Luke’s Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time pending notification of the family.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by Fairhaven Police Department officers.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.