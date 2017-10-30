POWER OUTAGES: RI National Grid customers without power - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

POWER OUTAGES: RI National Grid customers without power

National Grid has reported that tens of thousands of customers are without power in Rhode Island Monday morning.

The bulk of those in Providence County were more than 66,000 are in the dark.

In Massachusetts, in the Bristol County alone, there are more than 27,000 people waking up without electricity.

National grid is assessing the situation and according to the outage map, estimated restoration time as of right now is 7 p.m.

To report an outage, National Grid customers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts can call 1-800-465-1212. Ever Source customers in Massachusetts can call 1- 800-592-2000.

