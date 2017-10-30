Wind, rain make a mess in Warwick - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Wind, rain make a mess in Warwick

By Alana Cerrone

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) - Trees down, streets blocked, and loose wires dangling from above made for an unwelcome sight for folks waking up in Warwick Monday.

On Superior Street, a monster tree fell down and crushed two cars, but luckily missed nearby homes.

When it fell, it took power lines with it, which in turn yanked down a utility pole at the corner of Diamond Hill Road, eventually coming to rest on a branch.

Power in the entire neighborhood was knocked out

Neighbors one street over on Oberlin Drive heard a boom and a crash as the wind uprooted another giant tree, tearing down wires as it fell.

Even though for most property damage is minimal, folks are at the very least spending the day without power.

