What you need to know about RI’s open enrollment

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WLNE) — With open enrollment for Healthsource RI quickly approaching there are some changes this year that people need to be aware of.

“The premiums are going to increase a little bit more because of what the President has done in terms of reducing certain subsidies for the plans. However, there are still tax subsidies and tax credits that are available to folks so they need to really engage in the open enrollment process,” said Peter Marino, President and CEO of Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island.

For Neighborhood Health, the average customer will see a 13 percent increase.

Healthsource RI says the new rates amount to an 18 to 20 percent increase for the silver level plans that most people pick.

“When you look at the landscape of the plans available to you there are varieties of plans that are there,” explained Marino.

Another point of note, the years enrollment period is shorter than usual. Instead of the usual 100 plus days, Rhode Island’s enrollment will run from November 1st until the end of December.

“People have to remember even with all the federal activity going on in D.C. we still have a robust Healthsource and a really good exchange here in Rhode Island,” said Marino.

The Trump Administration has cut open enrollment promotion by 90% for that reason insurers are urging people to take notice and sign up during the allotted time period.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017