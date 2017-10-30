Second school bus battery thief wanted by East Providence Police - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Second school bus battery thief wanted by East Providence Police

Posted: Updated:
Shane L. Williams. Courtesy of the East Providence Police Department Shane L. Williams. Courtesy of the East Providence Police Department
Edmund Pittsley. Courtesy of East Providence Police Edmund Pittsley. Courtesy of East Providence Police

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A second suspect in the theft of thirty-six school bus batteries is being sought by East Providence Police.

Following an extensive investigation and the arrest of the first suspect, identified as Edmund Pittsley, detectives announced on Monday they have issued a warrant for the arrest of 29-year-old Shane L. Williams of Tiverton.

“Williams is the second suspect involved in the larceny of bus batteries that occurred last week at the Ocean State Bus Lines site on Commercial Way in East Providence,” said a spokesperson for the East Providence Police Department.

Williams may have fled Rhode Island, possibly driving a white 2002 Toyota Avalon with Massachusetts registration 3TJ754. 

Police said the arrest warrant is for Felony Larceny and Conspiracy. 

If you have any information about Williams or any related thefts, you are strongly encouraged to contact the East Providence Police, Detective Division, at 401-435-7600.  

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017  

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.