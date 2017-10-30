Second school bus battery thief wanted by East Providence Police

By: News Staff

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A second suspect in the theft of thirty-six school bus batteries is being sought by East Providence Police.

Following an extensive investigation and the arrest of the first suspect, identified as Edmund Pittsley, detectives announced on Monday they have issued a warrant for the arrest of 29-year-old Shane L. Williams of Tiverton.

“Williams is the second suspect involved in the larceny of bus batteries that occurred last week at the Ocean State Bus Lines site on Commercial Way in East Providence,” said a spokesperson for the East Providence Police Department.

Williams may have fled Rhode Island, possibly driving a white 2002 Toyota Avalon with Massachusetts registration 3TJ754.

Police said the arrest warrant is for Felony Larceny and Conspiracy.

If you have any information about Williams or any related thefts, you are strongly encouraged to contact the East Providence Police, Detective Division, at 401-435-7600.

