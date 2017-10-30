RI man busted in Fall River 'John Sting' - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

RI man busted in Fall River 'John Sting'

Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — A Rhode Island man was one of six men arrested during a prostitution bust in Fall River, authorities announced on Monday.

Samuel S. Figueroa, 42, with last known address of Berkley Street, Cranston, was arrested after soliciting an undercover female police officer, and charged with sexual conduct for pay.

Fall River Police said on Friday, members of the Vice and Intelligence Unit staked out two locations, North Main Street at Pine Street, and South Main Street at Park Street, between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., due to reports of prostitution in those areas.

 Five males were arrested at the South Main Street at Park Street location, authorities noted, while one male was arrested at the North Main Street and Pine Street location.

All were charged with Sexual Conduct for Pay.

Those arrested are as follows:

Daniel Azevedo, 56, with a last know address in Fall River.

Luis F. Cabrera, 38, with a last know address in Fall River.

Joseph C. Rego, 63, with a last know address in Fall River.

Julio Vera-Estrella, 20, with a last know address in Danbury C.T.

Scott A. Donnelly, 51, with a last know address in Fall River .

