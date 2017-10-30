State fines health care system $1M over hospital conversion - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

State fines health care system $1M over hospital conversion

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island has fined a health care system $1 million for converting two hospitals to a nonprofit status without state approval.      

The Department of Health said Monday it signed a consent agreement with California-based Prime Healthcare.              

The department says the for-profit system transferred the hospitals to its nonprofit foundation Dec. 31, 2016, the same day it applied to the state for permission.              

Prime Healthcare owns Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket and Rehabilitation Hospital of Rhode Island in North Smithfield.             

The application for nonprofit status is pending.             

Prime Healthcare says it wants to move the application forward and remains committed to the community.              

The health department says the fine is the largest levied in at least 30 years, and it needs accurate information about health care systems to ensure accountability and the stability of facilities.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.