No light, no candy. Halloween safety tips for trick or treaters - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

No light, no candy. Halloween safety tips for trick or treaters

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) —  Mayor Elorza and the City of Providence warns potential trick or treaters to avoid certain areas of the city on Tuesday.

Due to Monday’s storm, Providence Police warn residents to avoid trick-or-treating in areas of the city that are still without power to keep everyone safe.

Providence is asking residents with power to allow and expect extra trick-or-treaters this year. This is due to the fact that these areas may be without power for the next several days.

National Grid warns everyone not to touch wires that are on the ground and to contact them if you’re in a neighborhood still experiencing outages. National Grid can be contacted through there website or by calling 800-322-3223.

For non-emergencies, call 272-3121. To be kept up to date, residents can register for CodeRED emergency notification system by visiting https://www.providenceri.com/PEMA/codered.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.