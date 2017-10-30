No light, no candy. Halloween safety tips for trick or treaters

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE R.I. (WLNE) — Mayor Elorza and the City of Providence warns potential trick or treaters to avoid certain areas of the city on Tuesday.

Due to Monday’s storm, Providence Police warn residents to avoid trick-or-treating in areas of the city that are still without power to keep everyone safe.

Providence is asking residents with power to allow and expect extra trick-or-treaters this year. This is due to the fact that these areas may be without power for the next several days.

National Grid warns everyone not to touch wires that are on the ground and to contact them if you’re in a neighborhood still experiencing outages. National Grid can be contacted through there website or by calling 800-322-3223.

For non-emergencies, call 272-3121. To be kept up to date, residents can register for CodeRED emergency notification system by visiting https://www.providenceri.com/PEMA/codered.

