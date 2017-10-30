Boat Grounded in Cranston by RI Yacht Club

CRANSTON, RI (WLNE)----An unplanned voyage for one ship at the Rhode Island Yacht Club ended in a rocky situation. The sail boat grounded and leaning on it's side in Still House Cove in Cranston causing quite the sight. The ship remains there nearly a day later. Strong wind gusts Sunday night blew the ship aground. Several other boats were blown out into the bay.

Elsewhere in Cranston, downed trees and power outages caused school to be canceled. Flooding also an issue in low-lying areas of the city. Fletcher Avenue closed for much of the day as DPW crews worked to clear storm drains and allow for water levels to recede.

