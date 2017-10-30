Warwick cancels school Tuesday as power restoration continues

By John Krinjak

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) -- Among the areas hardest hit by Sunday night's storm was Warwick, where folks are still assessing the damage.

At last check National Grid is reporting more than 13,000 customers in the dark in Warwick, with no clear timetable on when everyone will be back on.

Monday night the hum of generators was one of the few signs of life on the pitch-dark streets of Warwick, as crews continue the painstaking task of restoring power.

That will likely take days because in many cases, crews have to go house by house.

"They will be working diligently. They will be working all night long. And as streets can be turned back on they will do so," said Warwick Mayor Scott Avedisian.

Debris continues to block streets like Diamond Hill Road, making for treacherous driving.

"We have downed trees all over the neighborhoods and some of the main arteries are blocked off. You want to stay off the streets and stay home if you can," said Warwick City Councilman Steve Marolla.

For Ashley Sarno, a blocked street is the least of her worries. Her car was crushed by a massive tree.

"I just finished paying it off about eight months ago, so this is an unfortunate event to say the least, but I'm just happy everyone is safe. It could have been a lot worse," said Sarno.

At the Warwick Public Library, phone charging stations are in high demand.

"Just to get my cellphone charged for my alarm, and to get their electronics charged just in case they don't have school tomorrow," said Katie Enos of Warwick.

Warwick officials have decided to cancel school Tuesday due to power outages.

