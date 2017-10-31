ABC6 Honors: Injured RI veteran helping families after disaster

FOSTER, R.I. (WLNE-TV) - After an injury in the Coast Guard ruined his military future, Dave Homerston has dedicated his life to serving others in a different way.



The Foster resident has been volunteering for the Red Cross for nearly three decades. But it took him some time to find this passion.

For many years, Dave says he was stuck on the couch feeling sorry for himself after he was hurt in an accident in the Coast Guard Academy.



"I was in a truck that went up on a wheelie and when it came down, it popped all my disks," said Dave. "Then that night everything started swelling up and I ended up not feeling my fingers or my legs or anything."



He was medically discharged and feeling helpless, but the Red Cross gave his life a new sense of purpose.



It all happened one day when he saw a tragedy on the news in 1988. "Earthquake in Los Angeles. That's what made me flip the switch and say 'This is what I'm going to do,'" said Dave.



Since then, Dave has deployed with the Red Cross more than 30 times and has helped after tornadoes, blizzards, riots, and even after 9/11. When not traveling around the country for disaster relief, Dave also helps local families after tragedies, such as fires.



Most recently Dave was in Palm Coast, Florida after Hurricane Irma hit.



"A lot of people were in shock because they don't realize what the power of nature can do. You know, they don't realize what can happen, until it hits them," said Dave. "They think they can ride it out. You can't ride it out when you've got six feet of water coming at you."



Dave says he uses his training from the Coast Guard while working with the Red Cross and believes the structure and service of both organizations is similar, but he especially loves the appreciation from those he helps.



"It's nice because they're family. They become family," said Dave.