Reports: Patriots Trade Jimmy Garoppolo To 49ers For 2018 Second - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Reports: Patriots Trade Jimmy Garoppolo To 49ers For 2018 Second Round Pick

Posted: Updated:

By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer

       SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) - The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly acquired their quarterback of the future by trading for New England backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

        ESPN reports Monday that the Niners dealt a 2018 second-round pick to the Patriots for Garoppolo. San Francisco (0-8) had been expected to either draft a quarterback high in the first round next year or try to acquire a proven starter like Kirk Cousins in free agency.

        Instead, they decided to strike early and put the fate of their franchise in the hands in a quarterback who has started just two games in four NFL seasons.

        Both teams have declined to confirm the trade.
        ___
        More AP NFL: pro32.ap.org and twitter.com/AP_NFL

        AP-WF-10-31-17 0312GMT
 

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.