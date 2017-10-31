Inside Edition host talks to ABC6 News about upcoming stories - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Inside Edition host talks to ABC6 News about upcoming stories

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — She is the host of television's longest running news magazine show.

Deborah Norville of Inside Edition joined ABC6 News by satellite on Thursday to talk about some of the interesting stories that are airing on the network.

Some of those stories include a story about a young girl who was born with her heart outside of her chest, an exclusive interview with the woman by OJ Simpson’s side in the wake of his murder trial, and a former athletic trainer who is speaking out for the first time about a run in with Quarterback Peyton Manning.

Inside Edition airs on ABC6.

