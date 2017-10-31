Officials investigating overnight fire

By: News Staff

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) —An investigation is underway into what caused two Warwick homes to go up in flames.

The incident occurred on Sea View Drive in Warwick at approximately 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Fire officials told ABC6 News that it appears the fire started in a shed behind one of the homes and quickly spread to the other.

ABC6 News was also told that an elderly couple was inside one of the homes, but managed to get out safely.

