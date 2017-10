By: News Staff

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A runaway husky caused a bit of chaos Tuesday morning in Boston.

The dog was caught on surveillance video trotting through Boston’s Airport Train Station and onto the train platform.

A transit employee was eventually able to coax the husky away from the rail and off the platform to safety.

The dog did not have any identification tags, but was eventually reunited with his owner.

