Governor: State doesn’t need to redo the PawSox stadium deal

By: The Associated Press/ABC6 News

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo says the deal for a new stadium for the Pawtucket Red Sox does not need to be renegotiated, as the House speaker has requested.

Democratic House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello said Friday he wants the state and the team to renegotiate, to reduce the risk to taxpayers and perhaps require the team or its owners to shoulder more of the cost.

The Democratic governor said Tuesday the current proposal protects taxpayers and keeps the team in Pawtucket, which could revitalize the city.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that shares the $83 million project cost among the state, Pawtucket and the team, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

Raimondo says it would be natural for lawmakers to amend it, but it's a good deal.

ABC6 News received a statement Tuesday from the PawSox executive manager that read:

We have no comment, other than to say that we continue to work with the Senate and House Finance Committees, and we're enthused about recent positive developments we've seen, including: the hundreds of citizens who have testified at the hearings, more than three quarters of whom expressed support for our project; eight separate chambers of commerce throughout the state that have endorsed our deal; and polling conducted by respected experts that shows broad support for our agreement when it's explained correctly.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017