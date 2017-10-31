Meeting Street hosts Halloween parade - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Meeting Street hosts Halloween parade

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Kids at Meeting Street celebrated Halloween with a parade Tuesday morning.

Approximately 300 students all in costume took part in the annual tradition.

Teachers, older students, and community volunteers handed out candy to the kids.

“Many of our kids don’t get to participate in Halloween so this is a nice safe environment. It’s a level surface. The lights are on. Parents feel safe. Everybody feels safe and everybody has a great time,” said President of Meeting Street, John Kelly.

Everyone gets involved with the event including staff members who dress up for the event.

