PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Drivers commuting to work Tuesday morning came across several digital billboards on the highway with messages such as “Hocus Pocus Stay in Focus” and “Don’t Do the Monster Smash Drive Sober.”

It is a friendly reminder from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation not to drink and drive on this Halloween holiday.

