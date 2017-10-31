Lincoln haunted house will remain open despite power outage - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Lincoln haunted house will remain open despite power outage

Posted: Updated:

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A tricked out haunted house in Lincoln that's become a Halloween tradition for many in the area will once again be open Tuesday night.

This year; however, there was quite the hurdle to overcome. That’s because Sunday’s storm knocked out power to the neighborhood.

But, homeowner, Donna Santoro says the family will use a generator this year to keep the display up and running.

“No matter what, the show must go on,” said Santoro.

This year’s display features a morgue exhibit including a John Doe, a room devoted to the movie IT and an Annabelle display.

“Every year we just keep adding and adding there's not much room left in the house,” said Santoro. “I love Halloween. I can’t get enough of it. My whole families involved. We work 6-7 weeks on it.”

For the fourth year in a row Santoro is raising money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Santoro will match however much money is raised to donate to the charity. The house is located on Angel Rd. The display will be open from 6 p.m .to 9 p.m.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.