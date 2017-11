Liz Duffy completed The Prout School's quest for a third straight girls' tennis state championship with her match point in the first singles match as the Crusaders beat Cumberland 4-1.



Simultaneously, Prout's Jenson Tavares and the Clippers' Amiah Sommer were entering match point in a tie breaker of their second doubles match.



Prout swept all three doubles matches, setting up Duffy to clinch the title.