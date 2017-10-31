JWU Sweeps Mount Ida in GNAC Tournament Opener

On Tuesday, the Johnson & Wales University women’s volleyball team took one step closer to winning its third-straight GNAC Championship. The Wildcats – who moved up to No. 10 in the AVCA national poll – defeated the Mustangs 3-0 (25-11, 25-17, 25-9)

Records:

Mount Ida: 20-13

Johnson & Wales: 30-0



Statistical Leaders:

Kate Walker: 8 kills, .615 hitting % vs. IDA

Elyssa Nicolas: 9 digs

Maria Coniglio: 12 kills, 12 digs vs. SJC

Brylee Frank: 35 assists vs. SJC.

Of Note:

Johnson & Wales improved the tenth-best home court winning streak in NCAA history to 37 matches.

After the Wildcats breezed through the first-set victory, the Mustangs put some pressure on JWU. Mount Ida pulled even, 13-13, on a Mary Kate Reidy kill, but the Wildcats finished the set on a 12-4 run. The Wildcats made sure the third set wasn’t in doubt, running out to an 11-4 lead before going on to win the match.

Rookie Elyssa Nicolas (Brisbane, Calif.) posted a team-high 13 digs.

Next Game:

The Wildcats will take on Lasell at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the GNAC semifinals. JWU defeated the Lasers, 3-0, during the regular season

JWU Women’s Soccer Beats Simmons 2-0 to Move on to GNAC Finals

PROVIDENCE, RI – A pair of goals in the span of eight minutes sent the Johnson & Wales University women’s soccer team to its first GNAC Championship game since 2005. The Wildcats got two second-half goals to defeat Simmons, 2-0, in Tuesday’s semifinal contest.

Records:

Simmons: 10-7-2

Johnson & Wales: 16-3-1

Goalkeepers

SC - Casey Halle: 10-7-2, 7 Saves

JWU – Colleen Lynch: 16-2-1, 1 Save

Statistical Leaders:

Olivia Cairrao (JWU): 1 Goal (GW)

Deja Hursey (JWU): 1 Goal

Of Note:

Neither team could break through for a goal in the first half. Freshman Olivia Cairrao (Bristol, RI) got the Wildcats on the board in the 52nd minute when she took the through ball from senior Kyra Selner (Sterling, Va.) then shot it into the bottom corner.

Eight minutes later, the Wildcats got an insurance goal from junior Deja Hursey (Columbia, Md.). She headed the ball towards the goal and it ricocheted into the net off a Simmons player.

Keeping the Sharks in the game was the play of goalkeeper Casey Halle. She made seven saves as the Wildcats had a 19-4 advantage in overall shots.

Next Game:

Johnson & Wales advances to the GNAC championship game on Saturday. The Wildcats will travel to Lasell, who beat the Wildcats 2-0 on October 21.