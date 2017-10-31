New Yorkers from southern New England react to attack

By: Rebecca Turco

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The tragedy in New York City is hitting hard for the millions of people who live there.

Two New Yorkers originally from southern New England opened up to ABC6 News about their fears and how they will live their lives going forward.

John Perilli, originally from Cumberland, R.I., says he could hear sirens from emergency vehicles heading to the scene as he was leaving work.

"I feel absolutely gutted for the people that it happened to,” he said. “It's horrifying and you really don't know how to put that into words, but you can only sort of feel devastated and hope that it doesn't happen again."

Perilli says he won't let this fear affect his daily life. For others, that's more of a challenge.

Sharon, Mass. native Alyssa Greenberg is now questioning her sense of security. She lives on the west side – not far from where the attack took place.

"It's tragic to have it happen so close to home,” she told ABC6 News. “It's awful…It just makes you rethink where you're going, who you're going to be with, the type of environment it is."

Greenberg cancelled her Tuesday night plans: "For Halloween especially, everyone's outside – People are trick or treating. This happened right near a high school. You don't want to have to think about stuff like that but sadly that's the world today."

Perilli and Greenberg say they’ve received numerous phone calls and text messages from family and friends checking in to make sure they are alright. They're also comforted by the outpouring of support for the city that they're seeing on social media.

