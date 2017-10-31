Families enjoy Halloween festivities despite power outages - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Families enjoy Halloween festivities despite power outages

Posted: Updated:

By John Krinjak

Email: jkrinjak@abc6.com

Twitter: @johnkrinjakABC6

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) -- As National Grid crews worked to restore power on Angell Street in Lincoln, down the block rumors of a canceled Halloween proved to be untrue.

Families without power drove for miles to check out Donna Santoro's haunted house, with proceeds going to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. 

"We lost electricity. We have a generator. We want kids to get out and enjoy tonight."said Santoro.

"We're from north Kingstown, we don't have any power, so we came up here to Lincoln, see these folks doing such a good cause," said Mark Lopez. 

In West Greenwich, trick-or-treat became trunk-or-treat at Dan's Place.

A huge turnout as families pulled up their cars so storm-weary witches and superheroes wouldn't miss out.

"This morning when we realized we weren't going to have electricity this evening, we put this together as quickly as we could," said West Greenwich Police Chief Richard Ramsey. 

And in Warwick, hit hard by the windy weather, neighborhoods with power welcomed trick-or-treaters from afar.

"I can't see taking that away from the children," said Sherry Brewster of Warwick.

