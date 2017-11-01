Providence police investigating double shooting

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Police are investigating a double shooting that has left one man dead in Providence Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at Nicholas Brown Yards and Olney Street approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Authorities told ABC6 News that one man was killed and a second male victim is now at Rhode Island Hospital in serious condition.

Officers are searching for suspects at the moment.

ABC6 News is working to gather more details and will bring you the latest as they become available.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017