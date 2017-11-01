Providence police investigating Halloween murder

By: News Staff

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) -- Providence police are investigating a Halloween murder.

28-year-old James Goddard was shot and killed in a car at the Nicholas Brown Yard around 10:30 pm Tuesday night.

"The person that was found shot in the vehicle was targeted,” said Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin. "Right now we are leaning toward gang affiliation maybe retribution on other issues Mr. Goddard was involved in."

A second man, also 28, was rushed to the hospital and into surgery after he was shot inside of his apartment.

"This person that was hit with the stray bullet was completely separated from this incident. He was in his apartment and the bullet went through the sliding glass door,” said Lapatin.

That man, not being identified at this time, was said to be in critical condition last night but is expected to survive.

Goddard's death is being investigated as Providence's 7th homicide of the year. Maj. David Lapatin says he was known to police, in fact he survived a shooting a few months back at Club Luv.

"Listen he had a past. He didn't deserve to die the way he did,” said Lapatin.

As Providence police investigate the possibility that this Halloween shooting was gang related Lapatin says added precautions will be taken in the area.

"That neighborhood is going to be heavily patrolled now by uniform and detectives. We are working hard to find the shooter because he's taken one life, put another man in the hospital and put a lot of people in danger,” said Lapatin.

Police are following up on some leads at this time. No arrests have been made.

