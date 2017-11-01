Police: Teens steal cell-phone, then offer it back - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Police: Teens steal cell-phone, then offer it back

Posted: Updated:

By: The Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Rhode Island are looking for a group of teens they say robbed a man of his cell phone at knife-point, only to offer to return the phone later.

The Providence Journal reports that a 19-year-old man told police he was walking past a Providence restaurant on Monday night when four young men approached him.

One of them drew a knife and demanded the man's cell phone.

The victim told officers that he handed over the phone and ran home. But the group of young men followed him and offered to give him back the cell phone.

There was no detailed description of the suspects. Detectives are investigating.

