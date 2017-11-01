Officials investigating house fire in Pawtucket

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKER, R.I. (WLNE) — Fire officials are investigating a house fire in Pawtucket Wednesday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

The Pawtucket Fire Department told ABC6 News that the fire broke out in a three story home on 14 Magnolia Street at approximately 11:14 p.m. Tuesday night.

Battalion Chief Tanguay said that two residents were transported to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment.

Chief Tanguay said a female was burned, but the severity of her burns is not known at this time. A male resident was also taken to the hospital for precaution reasons.

Twelve residents were displaced as a result of the fire, but were assisted by the Red Cross.

Officials say there was heavy damage to the initial room on the second floor. The rest of the second and first floor had substantial water and smoke damage. There was minimal damage to the third floor.

The fire department believes the fire was accidental. It remains under investigation.

