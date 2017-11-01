Pawtucket police seeking missing teens

By: News Staff

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday night to locate two missing girls.

Police say 14-year-old Tailah Abbott and 13-year-old Beyoncé Martin were last since at about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning riding bicycles.

Abbott weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair with green tips. Martin weighs roughly 120 pounds and has brown straight hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teens is asked to give police a call at 401-727-9100.

