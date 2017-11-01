Pawtucket police seeking missing teens - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Pawtucket police seeking missing teens

Posted: Updated:
14-year-old Tailah Abbott 14-year-old Tailah Abbott
13-year-old Beyoncé Martin 13-year-old Beyoncé Martin

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket police are asking for the public’s help Tuesday night to locate two missing girls.

Police say 14-year-old Tailah Abbott and 13-year-old Beyoncé Martin were last since at about 5 a.m. Wednesday morning riding bicycles.

Abbott weighs 165 pounds and has brown hair with green tips. Martin weighs roughly 120 pounds and has brown straight hair.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teens is asked to give police a call at 401-727-9100.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.