Fall River Police seek 33-year-old missing man - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Fall River Police seek 33-year-old missing man

Posted: Updated:
Russell S. Correia Jr. Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department Russell S. Correia Jr. Courtesy of the Fall River Police Department

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is looking for a man reported missing, who is believed to be in danger.

Officials say that Russell S. Correia Jr, age 33, was last seen at Charlton Memorial Hospital on October 23 at 10:15 p.m.

Correia was being evaluated for suicidal intentions and depression prior to being reported missing.  

His last known address was listed to be in Bradley C.T., but he may have been staying with friends in the city.

Otherwise he has no immediate family in the vicinity.

Correia is described as a 6 ‘4’’ white male, weighing 250 lbs with green eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts or in regards to this investigation, contact the Fall River Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796 or call the TIPS line anonymously at (508) 672-8477.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.