Fall River Police seek 33-year-old missing man

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — The Fall River Police Department is looking for a man reported missing, who is believed to be in danger.

Officials say that Russell S. Correia Jr, age 33, was last seen at Charlton Memorial Hospital on October 23 at 10:15 p.m.

Correia was being evaluated for suicidal intentions and depression prior to being reported missing.

His last known address was listed to be in Bradley C.T., but he may have been staying with friends in the city.

Otherwise he has no immediate family in the vicinity.

Correia is described as a 6 ‘4’’ white male, weighing 250 lbs with green eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts or in regards to this investigation, contact the Fall River Major Crimes Division at (508) 324-2796 or call the TIPS line anonymously at (508) 672-8477.

