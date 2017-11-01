Woman who refused to be informant sues cops for retaliation - ABC6 - Providence, RI and New Bedford, MA News, Weather

Woman who refused to be informant sues cops for retaliation

Posted: Updated:

By: News

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A woman who lost her job at Twin River casino is blaming Rhode Island State Police, alleging in a lawsuit that the agency retaliated against her for refusing to serve as an informant.              

The Rhode Island chapter of the America Civil Liberties Union sued state police Wednesday on behalf of Marissa Lacoste, of Warwick.              

The ACLU says detectives stopped Lacoste in January with less than an ounce of marijuana.

They told her she was in serious trouble, even though it's not a crime to possess that amount. She cooperated until February.              

The federal lawsuit says police then told Twin River she was banned from entering the casino, preventing her from working there.              

A state police spokeswoman says the agency takes allegations against it seriously but doesn't comment on pending litigation.

©WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017

Powered by Frankly
Section
News
Weather
Sports
Advertise with Us
Entertainment
Community
Health
Video
Tools
RSS Headlines
Facebook/Twitter
Feedback/Contact Us
Submit a Story
About
News Staff Bios
Program Schedule
Sales
Public File Online
Jobs

10 Orms Street Providence, R.I. 02904
401-453-8000

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WLNE.
All Rights Reserved.

For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.