Warwick Police nab double stabbing suspect

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Police in Warwick have arrested a suspect, wanted for a double stabbing.

Seamus Simcock, 36, stabbed a 24-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman inside a home on Logan Street on October 23rd around 10:20 p.m.

Simcock had fled the scene in a dark colored Porche with Florida registration.

Both victims suffered minor injuries and were transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

Police noted Simcock is the ex-boyfriend of the female victim.

