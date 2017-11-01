Women shot following Fall River Halloween party

By: News Staff

Email: news@abc6.com

Twitter: @ABC6

FALL RIVER, M.A. (WLNE) — Police are investigating an incident where two females were shot after leaving a Halloween party Tuesday night.

The victims told police they were leaving a Halloween party on Plain Street just before midnight when a male came up from between parked cars and began shooting at them. They described the shooter as “a male wearing all black.”

Upon arrival, police said one female victim appeared to have a gunshot wound to her leg, while the other victim had multiple gunshot wounds to her leg.

The two female victims were transported to Rhode Island Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are investigating and encourage anyone with information to contact the Fall River Police Department at: 508-676-8511.

© WLNE-TV / ABC6 2017