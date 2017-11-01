UPDATE: FBI no longer seeking second suspect

By: The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The FBI says it's no longer looking for a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster seeking the public's help with information about a man from Uzbekistan. But at a news conference later FBI Assistant Director in Charge Bill Sweeney said, "We've found him, and we'll leave it at that."

He didn't elaborate on why authorities were seeking the man, who was born in Uzbekistan.

Attack suspect Sayfullo Saipov also is from Uzbekistan. He's charged with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people, before police shot him.

He appeared in court in a wheelchair and was ordered detained. He didn't enter a plea. His lawyers didn't seek bail.



6:15 p.m.

A man accused of driving a truck down a bike path near the World Trade Center and killing eight people has appeared in court in a wheelchair and has been ordered detained.

Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov appeared in the New York federal courthouse Wednesday handcuffed and with his feet shackled.

His lawyers said Wednesday they were not seeking bail. He did not enter a plea to terrorism charges. A judge set his next court date for Nov. 15.

Federal prosecutors say the man was "consumed by hate and a twisted ideology" when he attacked people on the bike path on Tuesday.

He is charged with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Prosecutors say he was stopped by a "brave" police officer, who shot and wounded him Tuesday. They say he had been planning the attack for months.



6:05 p.m.

A man accused of driving a truck down a bike path near the World Trade Center and killing eight people has been taken into court in a wheelchair.

Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov appeared in the New York federal courthouse Wednesday handcuffed and with his feet shackled.

Federal prosecutors say he was "consumed by hate and a twisted ideology" when he attacked people on the bike path on Tuesday.

He is charged with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. His attorneys haven't responded to calls seeking comment.

Prosecutors say he was stopped by a "brave" police officer, who shot and wounded him Tuesday. They say he had been planning the attack for months.

5:55 p.m.

Federal prosecutors say a man who drove a truck down a bike path near the World Trade Center and killed eight people was ``consumed by hate and a twisted ideology.''

Uzbek immigrant Sayfullo Saipov was charged Wednesday with providing material support to the Islamic State terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles. His attorneys haven't responded to calls seeking comment.

Prosecutors say he was stopped by a "brave" police officer, who shot and wounded him Tuesday. They say he had been planning the attack for months.

5:45 p.m.

A federal complaint says an Uzbek man suspected of killing eight people in a truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center used his own name to rent the truck and said he wanted the rental for 75 minutes.

Sayfullo Saipov has been charged with terrorism-related crimes and was awaiting a court appearance Wednesday. His attorneys haven't responded to calls seeking comment.

Federal prosecutors say he waived his Miranda rights and spoke with them on how he planned the Tuesday attack. They say he was inspired by Islamic State group videos he watched online.

The FBI is looking for information on a second man in connection with the truck attack.

5:25 p.m.

The FBI is looking for information on a second man in connection with a deadly truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

The bureau on Wednesday issued a poster saying it is seeking the public's help with information about 32-year-old Mukhammadzoir Kadirov.

The poster doesn't say why investigators want to know more about the man.

The poster says he was born in Uzbekistan. So was 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, who was charged Wednesday with providing material support to a terrorist group and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.

Authorities say he drove the truck down the path intentionally, killing eight people. Investigators recovered a cellphone that had Islamic State group propaganda.

Saipov's lawyers haven't returned a message seeking comment.

